EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Today the pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9877. Another link of growth to 0.9944 is expected, and after it is reached, a decline to 0.9791 might start.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair continues forming a consolidation range around 1.1326. Another link of growth to 1.1555 is expected, with a perspective of growth to 1.1660. After this level is reached, a wave of decline might start to 1.1010.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair today keeps forming a consolidation range around 148.90. A link of decline to 148.25 is not excluded, followed by possible growth to 151.00 and a decline to 148.90.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair continues correction to 0.9922. After it is over, another wave of growth to 1.0370 is to follow. The goal is local. Then a decline to 0.9922 should follow.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is still forming a consolidation range around 0.6300. A link of growth to 0.6433 is expected, potentially followed by a wave of decline to 0.6170.

Brent

Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 93.22. A link of growth to 95.44 is expected, the goal is first. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 92.20 is not excluded, followed by growth to 98.70.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold keeps forming a consolidation range around 1652.00. A link of growth to 1683.55 is expected, followed by a correction to 1652.00.

S&P 500

The stock index keeps developing a wave of growth to 3860.0. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 3680.0 might start.