EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair performer a wave of decline to 0.970, then demonstrated an impulse of growth to 0.9823. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. Another link of growth to 0.9942 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.9823.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair performed a wave of decline to 1.1060, followed by an impulse of growth to 1.1300. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Another link of growth to 1.1488 is expected with a perspective of growth to 1.1560. After this level is reached, a wave of decline to 1.1300 should start.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair performed a wave of decline to 145.50, followed by an impulse of growth to 148.92. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A link of decline to 148.20 is not excluded, followed by growth to 151.00 and a decline to 148.92.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair performed a a wave of growth to 1.0145. Today the market will continue a link of correction to 0.9925. After it is over, a new wave of growth to 1.0370 is expected.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair performed a wave of decline to 0.6211. Then the market performed an impulse of growth to 0.6327. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. Another link of growth to 0.6431 is expected to develop, followed by a decline to 0.6300 with a perspective of further falling to 0.6170.
Brent
Oil performed a correction to 91.11, followed by an impulse of growth to 93.10. Today the market us consolidating around this level. Another wave of growth to 95.40 is expected, after which a new wave of decline to 93.30 should start.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold performed a wave of decline to 1617.50 and an impulse of growth to 1652.00. A consolidation range is forming around this level. Another impulse of growth to 1683.60 is expected, followed by a possible decline to 1652.00.
S&P 500
The stock index completed a correction to 3633.3, followed by an impulse of growth to 3746.0. Today the market is consolidating around this level. A new impulse of growth to 3860.0 is expected, followed by a wave of decline to 3680.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls below 1.1300, eyes on UK politics
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.1300 on Monday. The PMI surveys from the UK showed that the private sector's economic activity continued to contract in October. Meanwhile, market participants keep a close eye on political developments in the UK.
EUR/USD steadies above 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure following the disappointing EU and Germany PMI data and declined toward 0.9800 before going into a consolidation phase. Investors await the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and PMI surveys from the US.
USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention
USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session.
Gold falls to $1,650 area despite retreating US yields
After having touched its strongest level in more than a week at $1,670 earlier in the day, gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,650 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1.5% on the day, the risk-averse market environment weighs on XAU/USD.
What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend
Cardano price has rallied 10% over the weekend. An influx of volume accompanies the recent uptrend. Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach below $0.33.