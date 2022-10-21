EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD worked off a downward wave to 0.9752 and a correction to 0.9844. Today the market is forming another wave of decline to the level of 0.9733. After its breakdown, we expect the formation of the consolidation range around this level. Upon release from the range down, we will consider continuation of the trend towards 0.9622. The target is local.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has worked off a decline wave to the level of 1.1170 and correction to 1.1330. Today we expect the development of the next decline wave to the level of 1.1150. After its breakdown, we will consider the formation of the consolidation range around this level. With the exit from it downwards, the potential for the next downward wave to 1.0970 will open. The target is local.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY formed a consolidation range around the 149.80 level. With the upside exit, the market opened up the potential for trend continuation to 151.51. Today, we expect this level to work out and start a correction to 149.80.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues to form a rising wave towards the 1.0099 level. The target is local. After its accomplishment, we will consider the probability of correction to the level of 0.9911. Further, the growth is to the level of 1.0350.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD worked off an upside wave to 0.6353. Today the market is forming another wave of decline to 0.6190 (at least). Further, the correction to the level of 0.6277. Then a decline to 0.6170.

Brent

Brent continues to form a consolidation range above 92.12. An upside exit would open up the potential for a rise to 95.30. The target is the first one. After this level is reached, the correction to 92.00 is expected.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has worked off a correction wave to 1640.00. Today, the market continues a downward wave towards 1610.00. After working out this level, a correction link to 1630.00 is not excluded. Further - decrease to the level of 1600.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index worked off a correction to 3647.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above it. With the exit from it upwards we will consider the development of the next growth wave to 3861.4. Then - continuation of the trend downwards, to the level of 3494.0.