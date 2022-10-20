EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is out of a downward consolidation range. Today we expect a test from the bottom at 0.9797. Further down to 0.9720 with the prospect of trend continuation to 0.9710.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has broken down to 1.1260. We consider the possibility of a continuation of the decline wave to 1.1080. After the performance of this level, the correction to 1.1260 is not excluded. Further, the decline to the level of 1.0902.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY continues to develop a rising wave to the level of 150.15. After its breakdown, a correction to 149.15 is not ruled out, and a breakdown of this level will open the potential for a further correction to 147.90.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF continues to develop a rising wave towards 1.0099. After it works out, consider the probability of correction to 0.9911. Next, growth to the level of 1.0350.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is out of a downward consolidation range. We expect a breakout of 0.6215. After that, the growth link to 0.6276 is not excluded. Further, the decline to the level of 0.6171.

Brent

Brent continues to develop a rising wave towards 93.40. After it is reached, a correction to 91.75 is not ruled out. We expect a rise to 94.55 with the prospect of trend continuation to 100.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has worked its way down to 1623.00. Today, an upside link to 1646.16 is not ruled out, followed by a decline to 1635.00. At these levels, we expect the formation of a new consolidation range.

S&P 500

The S&P index worked its way up to 3760.0 and a correction to 3678.0. An upward link to 3861.0 is not ruled out today. Further down to 3678.0. An exit from this range down would open up the potential for a downside wave to 3500.0.