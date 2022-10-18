EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has formed a consolidation range around 0.9790 and continues to correct to 0.9873. After this level has been reached, the downside link to the level of 0.9790 is not excluded (test from above). Next, consider the likelihood of another upside structure to 0.9950.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has formed a consolidation range around the level of 1.1330 and with the exit upwards it suggests to consider the probability of continuation of correction to the level of 1.1513. After working out of this level, we expect a decline to the level of 1.1330. Further growth to the level of 1.1730.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has worked off the upside structure to 149.07. The market is currently forming a consolidation range below this level. On the way up, there will be upside potential to 149.40. On the way down, there is downside potential to 148.40.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF rebounded to 0.9921. A continuation of the correction to 0.9900 is not excluded. Further, the growth to the level 1.0121 is expected. The target is local.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has formed a consolidation range around the 0.6288 level. With an upside exit, the potential for continued correction to the 0.6383 level is open. The target is local.
Brent
Brent continues to develop a consolidation range around the 93.36 level. Today we expect a growth link to the 95.70 level. After working out of this level, consider the probability of decrease to the level of 93.36. Further growth to the level of 100.20. The target is the first one.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming an upside pattern towards 1664.90. We expect consolidation range development around this level and with the exit up we will consider continuation of the growth wave to the level of 1683.40. The arget is local.
S&P 500
The S&P index worked its way up to 3739.0. Today we expect consolidation range formation around this level. With an upside entry, upside potential will open up to 3896.3 with the prospect of a continuation of the trend towards 3983.3.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges lower amid a worsening market mood
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6260 ahead of the release of Australian employment data. The pair fell on renewed USD demand as record inflation levels awakened recession-related concerns.
EUR/USD consolidates around 0.9770
Record EU inflation and higher US government bond yields boosted the greenback on Wednesday. EUR/USD is stable below 0.9800 as investors await the next relevant catalyst.
Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81
XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead
ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.
Bears in command
The bears are in the driver‘s seat. Treasuries show no sign of calming down – the parabolic move in yields doesn‘t look to be over, the 10-y yield is already 4.10% premarket, and that means significant risk-off headwinds today.