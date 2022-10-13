EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is still consolidating around 0.9680. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start a new correction up to 0.9794; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9600, or even extend this structure down to 0.9500.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.1030. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may correct up to 1.1170; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 1.0880, or even extend this structure down to 1.0600.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having completed the ascending wave at 146.95, USDJPY is consolidating below this level. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another growth towards 147.50; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 145.55.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is consolidating above 0.9977. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending wave to reach 1.0073; if to the downside – start a new correction with the target at 0.9900.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still consolidating above 0.6242. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start a new correction up to 0.6333; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6200, or even extend this structure down to 0.6140.
Brent
After finishing the correction at 92.00, Brent is forming a new consolidation range there. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the upside and resume growing towards 96.00, or even extend this structure up to 100.80.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues consolidating around 1663.33. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another correction up to 1685.00; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 1650.00, or even extend this structure down to 1644.10.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating below 3624.0 without any specific direction. Possibly, the asset may form a new descending wave to reach 3500.0. Later, the market may correct to test 3620.0 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 3444.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
