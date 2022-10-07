EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending wave at 0.9800, EURUSD is consolidating there. Possibly, the pair may resume falling to break 0.9700 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.9500.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has broken 1.1200; right now, it is still falling towards 1.1000. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to return to 1.1200 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0180.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having completed the ascending wave at 145.12, USDJPY is expected to resume falling towards 144.80. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to reach 145.28 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 144.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After breaking the consolidation range to the upside, USDCHF is expected to reach the short-term target at 0.9999. Later, the market may correct down to 0.9700 and then form one more ascending wave to reach 1.0240.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
Having broken 0.6436 downwards, AUDUSD is expected to continue falling and reach 0.6324. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.6400.
Brent
After finishing the ascending wave at 95.68, Brent is expected to fall and reach 94.55. Later, the market may resume growing towards 95.80, or even extend this structure to reach the short-term target at 97.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1715.15. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and start a new correction with the first target at 1696.00. If later the price breaks the latter level as well, the market may continue trading downwards to reach 1660.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index continues consolidating around 3800.0. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to break 3666.0 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 3500.0.
