EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 0.9840, EURUSD is still consolidating below this level. If later the market breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending wave to reach 0.9946; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 0.9744, or even extend this structure down to 0.9470.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having broken 1.1247, GBPUSD continues trading upwards to break 1.1444 as well. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 1.1017, or even extend this structure down to 1.0700.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY continues falling towards 143.88. Later, the market may resume growing with the target at 145.97 and then start another decline to reach 143.60.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has broken 0.9872 upwards; right now, it is still growing to reach 0.9999. Later, the market may start another correction with the target 0.9734.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has finished the ascending wave at 0.6521; right now, it is correcting down to 0.6455 and consolidating. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start a new growth towards 0.6626; if to the downside – may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6323.
Brent
Brent has finished the descending wave at 88.40; right now, it is still rising towards 90.76. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 87.05.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1702.22; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the metal may form one more ascending structure towards 1703.78 and then start another correction with the target at 1659.38.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 3662.3. Today, the asset may grow towards 3755.0 and then resume falling with the target at 3499.9.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6500 level ahead of critical Australian data
The AUD/USD trades around 0.6510 early in the Asian session, helped by bouncing US indexes following an early dip. Australian Trade Balance may surprise to the upside and further boost the aussie.
EUR/USD battles to recover 0.9900 after losing over 100 pips
Mounting tensions between Europe and Russia, exacerbating the energy crisis put the EUR on the losing side for most of Wednesday. The pair recovered ahead of the close as stock buyers fight back and pushed US indexes away from intraday lows.
Gold bulls not ready to give up
Spot gold gave up part of its weekly gains on Wednesday and dipped to $1,700.47 a troy ounce, quickly bouncing afterward towards the current $1,712 price zone. The American dollar made a nice comeback as the market sentiment deteriorated.
Why Binance’s BUSD market cap growth is bullish for the BNB price
Binance’s stablecoin BUSD market cap has risen over 400% this year, reaching $20 billion. BNB's price has risen 7% in market value since October. Binance Coin circulating supply has been persistently reducing throughout 2022.
Oil rallies after OPEC move while equities go into retreat
Equities have faltered after two days of gains, but OPEC’s move to lop off a slab of daily oil output has resulted in a rally for crude prices.