EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 0.9840, EURUSD is still consolidating below this level. If later the market breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending wave to reach 0.9946; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 0.9744, or even extend this structure down to 0.9470.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having broken 1.1247, GBPUSD continues trading upwards to break 1.1444 as well. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 1.1017, or even extend this structure down to 1.0700.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY continues falling towards 143.88. Later, the market may resume growing with the target at 145.97 and then start another decline to reach 143.60.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has broken 0.9872 upwards; right now, it is still growing to reach 0.9999. Later, the market may start another correction with the target 0.9734.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has finished the ascending wave at 0.6521; right now, it is correcting down to 0.6455 and consolidating. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start a new growth towards 0.6626; if to the downside – may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6323.

Brent

Brent has finished the descending wave at 88.40; right now, it is still rising towards 90.76. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 87.05.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1702.22; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the metal may form one more ascending structure towards 1703.78 and then start another correction with the target at 1659.38.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 3662.3. Today, the asset may grow towards 3755.0 and then resume falling with the target at 3499.9.