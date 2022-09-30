EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range below 0.9744 and breaking it to the upside, EURUSD has completed the ascending wave at 0.9840. Today, the pair may fall to test 0.9744 from above and then start another correction up to 0.9946. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9400.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 1.0870 and breaking it to the upside, GBPUSD has finished the ascending wave at 1.1198. Possibly, today the pair may fall to test 1.0870 from above and then start a new correctional wave with the target at 1.1390.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY continues consolidating below 144.77. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 143.64. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and resume growing with the target at 145.57, or even extend this structure up to 146.86.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the descending wave at 0.9727, USDCHF has formed a new consolidation range around 0.9846. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth towards 1.0130; if to the downside – correct with the target at 0.9484.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD continues growing towards 0.6535 and may later fall to reach 0.6444. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 0.6323; if to the upside – continue the correction up to 0.6640.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending wave at 89.82. Possibly, today the asset may start a new correction down to 86.60 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 91.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues growing towards 1668.66 and may later fall to reach 1642.00, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth towards 1700.00; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 1611.11.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 3677.7. Today, the asset may form a new descending wave towards 3585.5 and then grow to return to 3677.7. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 3500.0; if to the upside – start a new growth to reach 3877.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9800 following two-day rebound
EUR/USD stays relatively quiet above 0.9800 during the European trading hours on Friday after having registered strong gains in the previous two days. Investors await HICP inflation data from the euro area and the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index data from the US.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.1100 after UK data
Following Thursday's impressive upsurge, GBP/USD trades in a relatively tight range above 1.1100 early Friday. The data from the UK revealed that the GDP grew at an annualized rate of 4.4% in the second quarter, compared to the market expectation for an expansion of 2.9%.
Gold needs to make it through $1,674-75 hurdle to confirm a bottom
Gold struggles to capitalize on its goodish rebound from more than a two-year low touched earlier this week and oscillates in a range through the Asian session on Friday. The US dollar languishes near the weekly low and is a key factor in offering some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Ethereum Classic bulls take charge, a retest of $30 on the cards
Ethereum Classic price ranges with no directional bias in sight. This trend could continue unless Bitcoin price decides to do something. Regardless, investors should prepare for a minor downtrend before ETC rallies.
BABA sheds 5% as audit issues arise, market tanks
Alibaba (BABA) stock has lost more ground early Thursday after Bloomberg released a story saying that the auditing activity taking place in Hong Kong of US-listed Chinese companies is off to an uneven start.