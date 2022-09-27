EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 0.9550 along with the correction up to 0.9700, EURUSD has formed another descending structure towards 0.9538 with one more correction up to 0.9645. Today, the pair may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9490.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.0344 along with the correction up to 1.0860, GBPUSD has formed another descending structure towards 1.0639 with one more correction up to 1.0774. Possibly, the pair may break the correctional channel and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0263.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed the ascending wave at 144.78. Possibly, today the pair may correct down to 142.52 and then resume growing with the target at 149.17.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having finished the ascending wave at 0.9964, USDCHF is expected to fall towards 0.9866. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.0050, or even extend this structure up to 1.0240.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues falling towards 0.6400. After that, the instrument may correct up to 0.6535 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6324.

Brent

After finishing the descending wave at 83.50, Brent is expected to form one more ascending structure towards 88.00. Later, the market may start another decline to return to 83.00 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 97.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1621.00, Gold is correcting down to 1635.00. Later, the market may form another descending structure towards 1600.00 and then start a new growth with the target at 1692.70.

S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the descending wave at 3644.0; right now, it is consolidating there. Today, the asset may break the range to the downside and resume falling towards 3592.5, or even extend this structure down to 3500.0.