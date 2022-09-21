EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is falling towards the downside border of the consolidation range at 0.9945 and may later grow to test 0.9990 from below. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 0.9890, or even extend this structure down to 0.9800.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD continues falling towards 1.1349 and may later start another growth to test 1.1400 from below. After that, the instrument may form a new descending wave with the target at 1.1220.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is still growing towards 144.44. Later, the market may fall to reach 143.80 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 145.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After finishing the ascending wave at 0.9694 along with the correction down to 0.9630, USDCHF is consolidating above the latter level. Possibly, the pair may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9713.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.6669. Today, the pair may start a new growth to test 0.6700 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6600.
Brent
Brent has finished the correctional wave at 89.89. Possibly, today the pair may resume growing towards 93.00, or even extend this structure to reach the short-term target at 96.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still falling towards 1657.35 and may later form one more ascending structure to reach 1681.81. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 1650.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is consolidating around 3862.6. Today, the asset may resume falling towards 3800.0 and then grow to test 3862.0 from below. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 3770.0.
