EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is still consolidating around 0.9992; it has already expanded the range up to 1.0049 and is currently falling to return to 0.9992. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending wave to reach 0.9800; if to the upside – resume trading upwards with the target at 1.0200.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD continues growing towards 1.1472 and may later start another decline to reach 1.1380. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 1.1212; if to the upside – orm one more ascending wave with the target at 1.1550.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is still consolidating around 143.25 without any specific direction. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 144.00 and then fall to return to 143.25. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending wave to reach 144.99; if to the downside – resume trading downwards to break 141.99 and then continue falling with the target at 140.99.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After finishing the ascending wave at 0.9694 along with the correction down to 0.9630, USDCHF is expected to resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9713.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the ascending wave at 0.6740; right now, it is falling towards 0.6690. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending wave to reach 0.6600; if to the upside – resume trading upwards with the target at 0.6800 and then start another decline towards 0.6525.
Brent
Brent has finished the descending wave at 88.60; right now. it is growing towards 93.00 and may later correct down to 90.50. After that, the instrument may start another growth to reach 97.00, or even extend this structure up to 100.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1668.60. Today, the metal may fall to reach 1660.00 and then resume growing towards 1683.11. Later, the market may start a new decline to reach 1652.00 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 1700.00.
S&P 500
After completing the descending structure at 3832.0 and then returning to test 3912.0 from below, the S&P index is expected to start another decline with the target at 3770.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).