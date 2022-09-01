EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending structure at 1.0077, EURUSD is being pressured to fall. Possibly, today the pair may reach 0.9983 and then resume growing towards 1.0030, thus forming a new consolidation range around 0.9986. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start another decline with the target at 0.9900, or even extend this structure down to 0.9800.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having finished the descending wave at 1.1568, GBPUSD is expected to grow and reach 1.1644. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 1.1525.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed the ascending wave at 139.64; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the downside and form a new descending wave with the target at 138.61.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has finished the ascending wave at 0.9800; right now, it is consolidating there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 0.9870 and then start a new correction with the target at 0.9725.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD continues falling towards 0.6789. After that, the instrument may correct up to 0.6873 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6740.
Brent
Brent is still correcting towards 94.80. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 99.90, or even extend this structure up to 112.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the descending structure at 1702.22. Today, the metal may correct up to 1723.55 and then resume falling with the target at 1700.00, or even extend this structure down to 1684.00.
S&P 500
After finishing the descending structure at 3923.0, the S&P index is expected to correct up to 3969.0 and may later resume falling towards 3920.0, thus forming a new consolidation range иеуцуут the two latter levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another correction with the target at 4072.0; if to the downside – form a new descending wave to reach 3822.0.
