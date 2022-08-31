EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending structure at 0.9982, EURUSD is growing towards 1.0057 and may later fall to return to 0.9982, thus forming a wide consolidation range around the latter level. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume moving downwards with the target at 0.9800; if to the upside – start another growth to reach 1.0097.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having finished the descending wave at 1.1620, GBPUSD is expected to grow and reach 1.1708. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 1.1600.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is still consolidating around 138.55. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 138.29 and then grow to return to 138.55. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending wave with the target at 137.60; if to the upside – start another growth to reach 139.37.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has finished the ascending wave at 0.9760; right now, it is forming the first descending impulse towards 0.9700 and may later grow to reach 0.9733, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume the correction with the target at 0.9664.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
Having completed the descending wave 0.6844 along with the ascending structure towards 0.6882, AUDUSD is consolidating around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 0.6950; if to the downside – resume trading downwards to reach 0.6800.
Brent
Having finished the ascending wave at 104.98; right now, it is correcting towards 97.56. After that, the instrument may extend this structure down to 96.88 and then resume growing towards 101.00, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 112.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is consolidating around 1727.51. Today, the metal may expand the range down to 1717.00, or even extend this descending structure to reach 1707.77.
S&P 500
After finishing the descending structure at 3967.0, the S&P index is correcting up to 4019.0 and may later resume falling towards 3930.0. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another correction with the target at 4072.0; if to the downside – form a new descending wave to expand the range down to 3900.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressures the weekly low at 0.6840
The Australian dollar failed to retain early gains and trades near its weekly low at 0.6840, weighed by a dismal market mood as shown by falling high-yielding equities. Australian manufacturing indexes coming up next.
EURUSD comfortable above parity but making little progress
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, now trading at around 1.0050. Overheating EU inflation and poor US employment-related figures undermined the market mood.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.