EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having broken 1.0080, EURUSD continues forming the descending wave towards 0.9980; right now, it is forming the second structure of this wave. Later, the market may grow to return to 1.0080 and test it from below. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 0.9960.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1.1919, GBPUSD is still falling towards 1.1760. Later, the market may start another correction to test 1.1919 from below and then form a new descending wave with the target at 1.1699.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues forming the ascending wave towards 137.47. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 136.00, or even extend this structure down to 134.65.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF continues trading upwards and may soon reach 0.9602. Later, the market may correct to return to 0.9544 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9626.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.6858; right now, it is correcting towards 0.6910. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 0.6810.
Brent
Having failed to break 98.10 straight off, Brent continues the correction down to 93.60. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 100.44.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues forming the descending wave towards 1744.00. Later, the market may resume growing to reach 1756.50 and then start another decline with the target at 1740.40.
S&P 500
The S&P index has broken 4242.0; right now, it is forming the third descending structure towards 4180.0. After that, the instrument may grow to test 4242.0 from below and then resume falling with the first target at 4155.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below parity as dollar gathers strength Premium
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below the all-important parity level during the European trading hours on Monday. As safe-haven flows dominate the markets at the beginning of the week, the greenback continues to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals.
GBP/USD touches fresh multi-week lows below 1.1800
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since mid-July below 1.1800. The unabated dollar strength amid risk aversion weighs heavily on the pair ahead of Chicago Fed's National Activity Index.
Gold bears target $1,720 as US dollar keeps reins
Gold price remains under intense selling pressure at the start of the week, extending the previous week’s bearish momentum into the sixth straight day. The relentless demand for the safe-haven US dollar could be linked as the main underlying factor behind the latest sell-off in the bright metal.
Crypto markets scramble for recovery before the next crash
Bitcoin price saw a massive sell-off over the last four days and has been trying to consolidate and recover since then. Some altcoins have been much better at recovery than Ethereum and Ripple. Regardless, a recovery rally seems plausible for the crypto markets.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!