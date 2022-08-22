EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having broken 1.0080, EURUSD continues forming the descending wave towards 0.9980; right now, it is forming the second structure of this wave. Later, the market may grow to return to 1.0080 and test it from below. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 0.9960.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.1919, GBPUSD is still falling towards 1.1760. Later, the market may start another correction to test 1.1919 from below and then form a new descending wave with the target at 1.1699.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues forming the ascending wave towards 137.47. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 136.00, or even extend this structure down to 134.65.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues trading upwards and may soon reach 0.9602. Later, the market may correct to return to 0.9544 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9626.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.6858; right now, it is correcting towards 0.6910. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 0.6810.

Brent

Having failed to break 98.10 straight off, Brent continues the correction down to 93.60. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 100.44.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming the descending wave towards 1744.00. Later, the market may resume growing to reach 1756.50 and then start another decline with the target at 1740.40.

S&P 500

The S&P index has broken 4242.0; right now, it is forming the third descending structure towards 4180.0. After that, the instrument may grow to test 4242.0 from below and then resume falling with the first target at 4155.0.