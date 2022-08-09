EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed the correctional structure at 1.0220, EURUSD is falling to break 1.0122 and may later continue trading downwards with the target at 1.0080.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has finished the correctional structure at 1.2136; right now, it is forming a new descending wave to break 1.2050 and may later continue falling with the target at 1.1970.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is correcting down to 134.22. After that, the instrument may start a new growth with the target at 135.75 and then resume trading downwards to reach 132.55.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF continues falling towards 0.9506. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9620 and then continue growing with the short-term target at 0.9733.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has finished the correctional wave at 0.7007. Possibly, today the pair may resume falling with the target at 0.6899, or even extend this structure down to 0.6794.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating around 96.90. Today, the asset may grow to test 98.88 from below and then start a new decline with the target at 93.00, or even extend this structure down to 92.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1774.00. Possibly, today the metal may correct down to 1752.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 1790.00, or even extend this structure up to 1822.40.
S&P 500
The S&P index continues consolidating above 4110.0. Possibly, the asset may expand the range up to 4211.0. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 4070.0 and then continue falling with the first target at 3923.4.
