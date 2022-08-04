EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.0122, EURUSD is correcting up to 1.0197. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0078 and then form one more ascending structure towards 1.0190.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed the descending wave at 1.2100; right now, it is correcting up to 1.2188. After that, the instrument may start another decline to reach 1.2081, or even extend this structure down to 1.1990.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues the correction towards 134.46; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may start a new decline with the target at 132.26, or even extend this structure down to 129.50.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the ascending wave at 0.9651, USDCHF is expected to correct down to 0.9584. After that, the instrument may grow towards 0.9700 and then form a new consolidation range below this level. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may start another correction to reach 0.9580; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9800.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still correcting up to 0.6972. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 0.6824, or even extend this structure down to 0.6760.
Brent
After failing to fix above 104.90 and plunging towards the downside border of the range at 101.62, Brent has broken the latter level downwards. Possibly, the asset may continue falling to reach 98.31. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 105.00, or even extend this structure up to 111.77.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues consolidating above 1751.30. Today, the metal may grow towards 1789.81 and then fall to reach 1751.30. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 1820.00, or even extend this structure up to 1852.55.
S&P 500
The S&P index is trying to break 4141.0 upwards and fix above it. If the asset succeeds, it may continue growing towards 4111.0. After that, the instrument may start a new decline to break 4100.0 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 3922.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6950 ahead of RBA Monetary Policy Statement, US NFP
AUD/USD bulls take a breather after a two-day uptrend, recently easing to 0.6965 as the key NFP Friday begins. The pair’s latest moves could be linked to the cautious sentiment ahead of the key Monetary Policy Statement from RBA, as well as the US employment report for July.
EUR/USD: Bulls charge and draw an inverse H&S on daily chart
EUR/USD bulls take a breather after the heavy run, grinding higher around 1.0250 during the initial Asian session on Friday. In the doing so, the major currency pair portrays the typical cautious mood ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls release.
Gold faces hurdles in the $1,800 area, DXY below 106.00 ahead of US NFP
Gold price has sensed minor selling pressure after hitting a high of $1,794.91. The precious metal is directed to recapture the psychological resistance of $1.800.00 as DXY is facing severe heat despite hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers.
Ethereum: Too soon to call it quits, too late to walk away
Ethereum price festers with negative market sentiment amidst the upcoming network merge. Ethereum price stalls near a pivotal level. A dual scenario is at work targeting either $1,900 or $1,500. This thesis remains neutral until further evidence is displayed.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!