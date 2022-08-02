EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having formed the consolidation range around 1.0240 and broken it to the upside, EURUSD is expected to extend this ascending structure up to 1.0334 without any corrections. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to return to 1.0240 and then start another growth with the target at 1.0381.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1.2277, GBPUSD is expected to fall towards 1.2168, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may start a new decline to reach 1.1990; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.2405.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having finished the descending wave at 130.50, USDJPY is expected to consolidate there. After that, the instrument may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure with the target at 132.90.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the descending wave at 0.9479, USDCHF is expected to grow towards 0.9567 and may later fall to reach 0.9520. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9684.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still consolidating around 0.6980. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 0.6930 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7056.
Brent
Brent has completed the correctional wave at 101.22; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Today, the asset may grow towards 106.40 and then fall to reach 103.40, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may start a new decline to reach 100.00; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 111.77.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is consolidating around 1766.10. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the upside and resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 1820.00. Later, the market may fall towards 1777.77 and then start another growth to reach 1852.15.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating below 4140.9 Possibly, the asset may break the range to the downside and start a new decline towards 3921.2. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4211.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls struggle around 0.6950 on mixed concerns, Aussie trade numbers eyed
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6900s, after bouncing off the weekly low, as traders await fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday. Firmer sentiment, US dollar weakness favored bulls but fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, Sino-American tension probe upside moves.
EURUSD: Bearish Megaphone warrants downside break, 1.0100 a critical support
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at around 1.0130. The asset is oscillating in a 1.0163-1.0172 range but is likely to behave volatile ahead. Also, the asset defended its weekly lows on Wednesday.
Gold bulls move in as US yields slide into the close
Gold prices have been pushed and pulled on Wednesday, oscillating in and out of the hands of bulls and bears. The yellow metal is trading between $1,754.35 and $1,772.83, trading in the green by some 0.27%.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!