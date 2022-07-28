EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed the descending wave at 1.0100 along with the correction up to 1.0220, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may start a new decline with the short-term target at 1.0000.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After expanding the range up to 1.2164, GBPUSD is consolidating around this level. Later, the market may fall to break 1.2050 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1988.USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen” USDJPY continues falling with the short-term target at 134.68. After that, the instrument may correct up to 136.79 and then form a new descending structure to reach 133.86.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having finished the descending wave at 0.9586, USDCHF is expected to start another growth towards 0.9738. Later, the market may correct down to 0.9660 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9928.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has expanded its consolidation range up to 0.7000. Possibly, today the pair may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6910.
Brent
Having completed the ascending wave at 105.55, Brent is consolidating around this level. Today, the asset may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending wave with the short-term target at 108.88.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still growing to reach 1749.00 and may later start another correction towards 1729.80 or even extend it down to 1715.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 1800.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still growing with the short-term target at 4100.0. Later, the market may start a new decline towards 3921.2 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 4211.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
