EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.0200. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 1.0260. However, according to the main scenario, the instrument is expected to break the range to the downside and start another decline to reach 1.0140. If later the price breaks this level as well, the market may continue moving within the downtrend with the target at 1.0008.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has finished the ascending wave at 1.2085. Today, the pair may start a new decline to break 1.1989 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1890.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY continues the correction up to 137.10. Later, the market may form a new descending wave with the target at 134.68.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still consolidating below 0.9660. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 0.9586 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9738.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has expanded the consolidation range up to 0.6978. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 0.6921 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.6818.
Brent
Brent has completed the ascending impulse at 105.90. Today, the asset may correct down to 103.22. Later, the market may start another growth with the target at 108.85, or even extend this structure up to 111.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the descending structure at 1716.00 along with the ascending wave towards 1725.55. Possibly, today the metal may start another decline to reach 1711.60 and then resume growing with the first target at 1750.75.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating this around 3950.0. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume growing with the target at 4100.0. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 3950.0 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 4250.0.
