EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having finished the first descending impulse at 1.0160 along with the correction up to 1.0222, EURUSD is forming another descending structure with the short-term target at 1.0075. After that, the instrument may correct to test 1.0160 from below and then resume moving within the downtrend to reach 1.0028.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed the first descending wave at 1.1890 along with the correction up to 1.1996; right now, it is falling towards 1.1830. Later, the market may correct to test 1.1915 from below, and then resume trading downwards, with the target at 1.1788.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is growing towards 138.22. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 136.56 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 134.93.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the ascending wave at 0.9738 along with the correction down to 0.9660, USDCHF is forming one more ascending structure to break 0.9770 and may later continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9880.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.6888; it has already expanded the range up to 0.6935 and is currently falling towards 0.6834. After that, the instrument may grow to return to 0.6888 and then resume falling with the first target at 0.6746.
Brent
Brent has completed the ascending impulse at 105.03 along with the correction down to 103.00; right now, it is forming another ascending wave towards 108.55. Later, the market may start a new correction with the target at 105.25.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1680.88 along with the ascending impulse towards 1710.57 and then correction down to 1693.30, Gold is expected to grow to reach 1728.08. Later, the market may start a new correction down to 1710.60, and then resume trading upwards with the first target at 1740.70.
S&P 500
The S&P index continues forming the third ascending structure towards 4010.5 and may later start a new correction to test 3870.0 from above. After that, the instrument may resume growing with the target at 4100.0.
