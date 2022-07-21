EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having finished the descending wave at 1.0155, EURUSD is correcting up to 1.0222. After that, the instrument may fall to break 1.0140 and then continue moving within the downtrend with the short-term target at 1.0064.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed the descending wave at 1.1953 along with the correction up to 1.2000. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to break 1.1929 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1864.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the correction up to 138.44. Today, the pair may start a new decline to break 137.40 and then continue falling with the target at 136.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the ascending wave at 0.9735, USDCHF is correcting down to 0.9691. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9770 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9847.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.6907. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the first target at 0.6803.
Brent
Brent is consolidating around 106.25 and may later start a new decline towards 104.10. After that, the instrument may expand the range up to 108.55 and then resume falling with the target at 106.25.
S&P 500
Having completed the ascending structure at 3976.0, the S&P index is expected to correct down to 3888.0. Later, the market may start another growth with the short-term target at 4010.5.
