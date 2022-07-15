EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having finished the descending wave at 0.9952 along with the ascending impulse towards 1.0040, EURUSD has completed the correction down to 0.9983, thus forming a new consolidation range. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 1.0096; if to the downside – resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 0.9826.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.1760, GBPUSD is correcting up to 1.1853. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 1.1740, or even extend this structure down to 1.1711.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the ascending structure at 139.00 and may later consolidate around this level. If the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 137.28, or even extend this structure down to 136.60.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9820. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 0.9888 and then resume falling to test 0.9820 from above. After that, the instrument may trade upwards with the target at 0.9976.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.6690 along with the ascending structure towards 0.6760. Today, the pair may resume falling to reach 0.6666 and then start a new growth with the target at 0.6800.

Brent

Brent has completed the descending wave at 95.52; right now, it is growing towards 102.30 and may later start another correction down to 98.60, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. After that, the instrument may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure with the target at 109.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Having finished the descending wave at 1690.50 along with the correctional structure up to 1715.10, Gold is expected to start another decline to reach 1685.25 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1733.33.

S&P 500

The S&P index continues consolidating around 3814.0. Today, the asset may fall towards 3709.5 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 3888.0. If later the price breaks this level, the market may continue growing to reach 4030.5 or even extend this structure up to 4100.7.