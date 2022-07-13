EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.9999. Possibly, today the pair may correct to test 1.0090 from below and then fall towards 0.9994. Later, the market may start another correction up to 1.0111 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9975.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having completed the descending wave at 1.1807, GBPUSD is expected to correct to test 1.1922 from below and may later resume falling towards 1.1801. After that, the instrument may start another correction up to 1.1930, and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1790.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the correctional structure at 136.60; right now, it is growing towards 137.45. Later, the market may start another decline towards 136.26 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 137.87.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After reaching the short-term upside target at 0.9855, USDCHF is expected to correct down to 0.9786. Later, the market may start a new growth with the first target at 0.9977.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.6710; right now, it is correcting up to 0.6779. After that, the instrument may resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.6690.
Brent
Brent is still correcting; it has already reached the short-term target at 99.50 and may later grow to test 104.00 from below. After that, the instrument may fall towards 98.75, and then resume trading upwards with the target at 110.60.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues falling towards 1722.22. After that, the instrument may correct up to 1768.00, and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1700.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the descending structure at 3813.6. Today, the asset may resume growing to break 3948.4 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 4040.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.1950 on upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1900, finding fresh demand following a big beat on the UK GDP data. The UK economy expanded 0.5% in May vs. 0% expected. The UK political uncertainty could limit cable's upside. The USD bulls take a breather ahead of US inflation.
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0050 with eyes on German/US inflation
EUR/USD is trading neutral below 1.0050, vulnerable around 20-year low, fade. Fears of economic slowdown, central banks’ aggression weigh on sentiment. US CPI for June will be crucial considering recently mixed data/events and Fed’s hawkish mood.
Gold Price steadies near $1,725 as falling wedge, US inflation tease bulls at yearly low
Gold Price (XAUUSD) retreats to $1,725 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal fades the early-day rebound from the yearly low while staying inside a weekly falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price remains subdued by not one but two significant hurdles that have prevented an ascent for the past two months. The recent rejection comes due to a confluence of two outcomes.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!