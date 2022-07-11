EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After reaching the short-term downside target at 1.0072 and completing the ascending wave at 1.0180, EURUSD is falling towards 1.0120, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling towards 1.0057 or even extend this structure to reach the target at 1.0000; if to the upside, start another correction up to 1.0222 and then resume falling within the downtrend towards the above-mentioned target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having finished the descending impulse at 1.1919 along with the ascending structure towards 1.2040, GBPUSD has formed a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling towards 1.1858, or even extend this structure to reach the target at 1.1838; if to the upside – start a new correction up to 1.2150, and then resume trading within the downtrend towards the above-mentioned target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is still correcting. Possibly, today the pair may form a new consolidation range near the lows. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may start another decline towards 135.55.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is forming a new consolidation range below 0.9790. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a ту correction down to .9672; if to the upside – resume growing with the target at 0.9850.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD continues consolidating around 0.6833. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and fall to break 0.6790. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.6717.
Brent
Brent is consolidating around 107.50. Today, the asset may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending wave towards 110.00. Later, the market may correct down to 105.50 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 114.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues to consolidate around 1744.40. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the downside and form a new descending wave with the short-term target at 1721.05. Later, the market may correct towards 1767.50, and then resume falling to reach 1700.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the ascending structure at 3920.0. Possibly, today the asset may correct to test 3841.3 from above and then resume growing to break 3948.4. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 4040.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
