EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is still consolidating around 1.0430. Possibly, today the pair may start a new correction to test 1.0480 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0355 or even extend this structure down to 1.0300.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD continues consolidating around 1.2100. Today, the pair may grow towards 1.2200 and may later resume falling with the target at 1.2100 or even extend this structure down to 1.1955.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the ascending structure at 135.50 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, USDJPY has broken it to the upside to extend the correction up to 136.36. Possibly, the pair may resume falling to break 135.50 and then continue trading downwards with the first target at 134.55.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has completed the ascending wave at 0.9610; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may resume growing to break 0.9660 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9720.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After finishing the correctional wave at 0.6886, AUDUSD is forming a new consolidation range below this level. Later, the market may break this range to the downside and resume trading downwards to reach 0.6800 or even extend this structure with the short-term target at 0.6717.
Brent
Brent has completed the ascending wave at 116.06; right now, it is consolidating around this level. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending wave to reach 119.22 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 117.00. Later, the market may start another growth towards 121.27.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Having completed the correctional wave at 1814.00, Gold is consolidating below this level. Today, the metal may grow to test 1817.00 from below and then resume falling with the target at 1758.77 or even extend this structure down to 1735.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 3789.0. Possibly, the asset may expand the range down to 3700.0 and then form one more ascending wave to reach 3910.0 or even extend this structure up to 4100.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
USD/JPY: Range-bound despite a rising wedge break that targets a fall to 132.50
The USD/JPY rises bolstered by higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 2.932%. A mixed market mood, keep safe-haven currencies bid, in the USD/JPY, the greenback.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!