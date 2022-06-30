EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD continues falling towards 1.0420. Later, the market may correct up to 1.0515 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0395 or even extend this structure down to 1.0300.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD continues falling towards 1.2100 and may later correct up to 1.2200. After that, the instrument may start another decline with the target at 1.2080.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the ascending wave at 136.85, USDJPY is expected to correct down to 135.70. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 137.13.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has completed the descending wave at 0.9500; right now, it is growing towards 0.9572. After that, the instrument may start a new decline to reach 0.9533 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9655.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After breaking 0.6910 to the downside and completing the descending wave at 0.6850, AUDUSD is expected to return to 0.6910 to test it from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6800.
Brent
Having finished the ascending wave at 119.20 along with the correction down to 114.77, Brent is expected to form one more ascending wave with the target at 120.66 or even extend this structure up to 122.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending wave at 1815.00 along with the correction up to 1831.25, Gold is falling to return to 1815.00. Later, the market may break the latter level the downside and continue trading downwards with the target at 1791.30.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the descending wave at 3840.0; right now, it is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new decline with the target at 3620.0; if to the upside – form one more ascending wave to reach 3880.0 and then resume falling towards 3600.0.
