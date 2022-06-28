EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1.0614, EURUSD is correcting down to 1.0555. Later, the market may trade upwards to reach 1.0629 and then resume falling with the target at 1.0440.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has finished the ascending wave at 1.2330 along with the correction down to 1.2240; right now, it is forming a new consolidation range above the latter level. Today, the pair may grow towards 1.2400 and then trade downwards to return to 1.2250. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 1.2420.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed the correctional wave at 135.55 and may later start another decline towards 134.90, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 136.70; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 134.18.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having finished the ascending wave at 0.9619, USDCHF is expected to correct down to 0.9545 and may later resume growing to reach 0.9633. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure towards 0.9577 and then start another growth with the target at 0.9700.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.6915. Possibly, the pair may grow to reach 0.6962 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6863.
Brent
Having broken 113.00 to the upside, Brent continues growing towards 115.60 and may later correct to return to 113.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave with the target at 117.20 or even extend this structure up to 122.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1831.00; right now, it is forming a new descending structure towards 1815.00. Later, the market may start a new growth with the target at 1831.00 and then resume trading downwards to reach 1791.00.
S&P 500
After breaking 3830.0 to the upside, the S&P index continues growing towards 3950.0. Later, the market may reach 4014.0 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target 3617.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains in range near 1.0600 on Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0600, keeping its recent range on ECB President Christine Lagarde's remarks on Day 2 of the ECB Forum in Sintra. The US dollar struggles amid a positive shift in risk sentiment and firmer yields. US data awaited.
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.2300 amid renewed USD selling
GBP/USD is bouncing back towards 1.2300, capitalizing on the renewed selling in the US dollar across the board. The risk recovery is weighing on the dollar, despite the rebounding Treasury yields. Brexit and UK political woes remain a drag on the pound. US data eyed.
Gold sticks to gains near $1,825, upside potential seems limited
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and reversed a part of the overnight sharp retracement slide from the very important 200-day SMA. Gold held on to its modest gains through the early European session and was last seen trading above the $1,825 level.
How to use the Fibonacci Retracement indicator to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!