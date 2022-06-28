EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 1.0614, EURUSD is correcting down to 1.0555. Later, the market may trade upwards to reach 1.0629 and then resume falling with the target at 1.0440.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished the ascending wave at 1.2330 along with the correction down to 1.2240; right now, it is forming a new consolidation range above the latter level. Today, the pair may grow towards 1.2400 and then trade downwards to return to 1.2250. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 1.2420.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed the correctional wave at 135.55 and may later start another decline towards 134.90, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 136.70; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 134.18.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having finished the ascending wave at 0.9619, USDCHF is expected to correct down to 0.9545 and may later resume growing to reach 0.9633. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure towards 0.9577 and then start another growth with the target at 0.9700.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.6915. Possibly, the pair may grow to reach 0.6962 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6863.

Brent

Having broken 113.00 to the upside, Brent continues growing towards 115.60 and may later correct to return to 113.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave with the target at 117.20 or even extend this structure up to 122.50.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1831.00; right now, it is forming a new descending structure towards 1815.00. Later, the market may start a new growth with the target at 1831.00 and then resume trading downwards to reach 1791.00.

S&P 500

After breaking 3830.0 to the upside, the S&P index continues growing towards 3950.0. Later, the market may reach 4014.0 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target 3617.0.