EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the correction at 1.0577, EURUSD is forming a new descending structure to break 1.0395 and may later continue falling with the target at 1.0210.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has finished the correctional wave at 1.2320; right now, it is trading downwards to break 1.2065 and may later continue falling with the target at 1.1819.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed the ascending wave at 136.66; right now, it is forming a new descending structure towards 134.50. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 137.50.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9666 without any specific direction. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the upside and resume trading upwards to break 0.9833. After that, the instrument may continue growing with the target at 1.0045.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After completing the correction at 0.6996, AUDUSD is forming a new descending structure to break 0.6862. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.6790.
Brent
Having broken 112.00 to the downside, Brent is expected to continue the correction down to 107.44 and may later start another growth break 116.66. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 126.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the correction at 1843.15; right now, it is forming a new descending structure towards 1817.50. After that, the instrument may break the latter level and continue falling with the target at 1790.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the correction at 3775.0; right now, it is falling to break 3640.0 and may later continue trading downwards with the target at 3500.0.
AUD/USD trading with a soft tone ahead of growth-related data
The AUD/USD pair trades at around 0.6930, weakening despite the limited demand for the greenback. S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for all major economies, which may bring back risk-off trading.
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains below 1.0600 post-Powell
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0605 following comments from Fed’s head, trading at around 1.0580 after the dust settled. FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the economic outlook weighed on the dollar, but not enough to put it in a bearish path.
Gold bears maintain control but remain sidelined
Gold advanced on Wednesday to reach a fresh weekly high of $1,847.85. The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress, briefly extending its slump as he started his speech. However, after the dust settled, the greenback recovered some ground, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,837.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
