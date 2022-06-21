EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After expanding the consolidation range up to 1.0545, EURUSD is forming a new descending structure to test 1.0490 from above. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 1.0620 and then resume falling with the target at 1.0447, or even extend this structure down to 1.0270.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.2222. Possibly, the pair may grow towards 1.2330 and then return to test 1.222 from above. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 1.1818; if to the upside – continue the correction towards 1.2502 and then start a new decline to break 1.2177 to extend this structure towards the above-mentioned target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range around 134.80. Today, the pair may start one more correction to reach 134.22 and then resume moving within the uptrend with the target at 136.36. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to reach 133.50.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9666 without any specific direction. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9577. After that, the instrument may grow to break 0.9811 and then continue trading upwards to reach 1.0088.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 0.6935. Possibly, the pair may grow towards 0.7010 and then resume falling to return to 0.6935. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 0.6824.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending impulse at 116.10; Today, the asset may fall to reach 113.22 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 121.10, or even extend this structure up to 129.60.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues the correction down to 1830.00 and may later form one more ascending structure towards 1866.00. After that, the instrument may resume falling to break 1820.00 and extend this structure down to 1770.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 3737.0 Possibly, the asset may expand the range up to 3850.0 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 3500.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading with a soft tone ahead of growth-related data
The AUD/USD pair trades at around 0.6930, weakening despite the limited demand for the greenback. S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for all major economies, which may bring back risk-off trading.
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains below 1.0600 post-Powell
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0605 following comments from Fed’s head, trading at around 1.0580 after the dust settled. FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the economic outlook weighed on the dollar, but not enough to put it in a bearish path.
Gold bears maintain control but remain sidelined
Gold advanced on Wednesday to reach a fresh weekly high of $1,847.85. The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress, briefly extending its slump as he started his speech. However, after the dust settled, the greenback recovered some ground, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,837.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!