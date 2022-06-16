EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair demonstrated a declining wave to 1.0364. Today the market is continuing with a correction. Growth to 1.0520 is not excluded. Practically, there is a consolidation range forming around 1.0440. With an escape upwards, correction might develop to 1.0600. With an escape downwards, the trend might continue to 1.0270, with the wave potentially extending to 1.0220.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair completed a declining wave to 1.1935 and corrected to 1.2200. The declining wave today is expected to continue to 1.1818.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair performed a correction wave to 133.50. Today the market is forming a wave of growth to 134.88. And with a breakaway of this level a pathway to 136.36 will open.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.9988. A link of correction to 0.9880 is not excluded, followed by a link of growth to 1.0088.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair performed a wave of correction to 0.7033. Today a declining wave to 0.6940 is expected. And if this level is also broken away downwards, a pathway to 0.6824 will open.

Brent

Oil has formed a consolidation range around 121.44. Correction might continue to 116.88, followed by growth to 126.00. And if this level is broken away upwards, a pathway of growth to 132.22 will open.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold keeps developing a consolidation range around 1820.60. A link of growth to 1844.20 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1800.00. And if this level is broken away as well, a pathway to 1762.55 will open.

S&P 500

The stock index is forming a consolidation range around 3766.5. Currently, the range is extended to 3838.0. Today a decline to 3766.5 is expected. With an escape from the range upwards, a link of correction down to 3968.0 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, a declining path to 3500.0 will open.