EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair completed a declining wave to 1.0400. A link of correction to 1.0500 might occur, followed by a decline to 1.0270. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.0500 is expected.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair demonstrated a declining wave to 1.2106. Today a link of correction to 1.2300 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.2030.
USD/JPY, US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair performed a growing wave to 135.13 and a correction to 133.60. The correction might continue to 133.11, followed by growth to 136.36.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair continues a link of growth to 1.0000. When this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9888 might occur, followed by growth to 1.0055.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair continues a declining wave to 0.6888. When this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.7070 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6850.
Brent
Oil performed a link of correction to 120.00 and an impulse of growth to 124.70. Today it has corrected the impulse to 122.40. Growth is expected to continue to 127.55, and the trend might later reach 129.15.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold completed a declining wave to 1808.55. Today a link of correction to 1844.20 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1794.97. The goal is local. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1844.00 is expected, followed by a decline to 1762.55.
S&P 500
The index performed a declining wave to 3830.0. Currently, the market has formed a consolidation range around this level. With a breakaway downwards, a declining pathway to 3470.0 will open. With a breakaway upwards, a link of correction to 3900.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 3111.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pares Fed-inspired gains below 0.6300 on downbeat NZ Q1 GDP
NZD/USD fails to hold the post-Fed gains as it slumps nearly 20 pips after New Zealand’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release on early Thursday morning in Asia. The quote rose the most in a week the previous day before dropping back to 0.6265 at the latest.
AUD/USD defends post-Fed gains around 0.7000 with eyes on Australia Employment
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7000 as bulls take a breather following the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest daily jump since early May. US Treasury yields, USD dropped after Fed matched wide market expectations by announcing 75 bp rate hike.
Gold sustains above $1,830 as yields plunge despite hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of $1,815.00 in the late New York session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) dictated a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike after its two-day policy discussion meeting.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!