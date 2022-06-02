EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed the descending impulse at 1.0650, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range there. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume moving within the downtrend with the short-term target at 1.0555.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending impulse at 1.2488, GBPUSD is consolidating there. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling towards 1.2300. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 1.2488.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having formed a new consolidation range around 129.35 and broken it to the upside, USDJPY is moving towards 131.80. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 129.30.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is consolidating around 0.9630. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9690. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 0.9630.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD continues falling towards 0.7130 and may later consolidate there. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure towards 0.7115. After that, the instrument may start another correction up to 0.7155 and then resume falling with the target at 0.7083.
Brent
After finishing the correction at 115.00, Brent is expected to form one more ascending wave with the target at 120.00 or even extend this structure up to 135.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Having completed the descending wave at 1829.00 along with the ascending impulse towards 1848.00, Gold is forming a new consolidation range below the latter level. Today, the asset may break it to the upside and resume growing with the target at 1855.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is consolidating around 4100.0. Possibly, the asset may resume trading downwards to reach 4000.0 and then form one more ascending structure towards 4220.0. Later, the market may start a new decline with the target at 3800.0.
