EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed the descending impulse at 1.0680 along with the correction up to 1.0746, EURUSD is forming another descending wave towards 1.0623. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to return to 1.0680 and then resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 1.0584.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is still consolidating below 1.2565. Today, the pair may fall to break 1.2466 and then continue moving within the downtrend with the target at 1.2350.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has finished the ascending wave at 129.20. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 127.87 and then start a new growth to reach 129.35. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 127.70.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is growing towards 0.9633. Possibly, the pair may break this level to the upside and continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9700.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD continues falling towards 0.7130. Later, the market may start another correction up to 0.7160 and then resume falling with the target at 0.7118 or even extend this structure down to 0.7033.
Brent
After reaching 123.24, Brent is expected to correct down to 115.40. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 123.30 or even extend this structure up to 135.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Having formed a new consolidation range around 1847.10 and broken it to the downside, Gold is expected to correct towards 1831.22 or even extend this structure down to 1825. After that, the instrument may resume growing with the target at 1870.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the ascending wave at 4200.0. Possibly, today the asset may resume trading downwards to reach 4010.0 and then resume growing towards 4220.0. Later, the market may start a new decline with the first target at 3650.0.
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
