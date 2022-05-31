EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having expanded the consolidation range up to 1.0777, EURUSD is expected to correct down to 1.0731 and may later form one more ascending structure towards 1.0820. After that, the instrument may resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 1.0630.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is still consolidating around 1.2615. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new growth towards 1.2750; if to the downside – resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 1.2466.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has finished the ascending wave at 128.30. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 127.45 and then start a new growth to return to 128.33 Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 126.60.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has completed the ascending impulse at 0.9595. Today, the pair may fall to reach 0.9580 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9626.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD continues growing towards 0.7222. Later, the market may start another decline to break 0.7131 and then falling with the target at 0.7030.
Brent
After reaching 122.22, Brent is expected to correct down to 120.00. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 125.00 or even extend this structure up to 135.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished one more ascending structure at 1863.80 along with the correction down to 1848.00. After that, the instrument may resume growing with the short-term target at 1888.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the correction at 4200.0. Possibly, today the asset may resume trading downwards to break 4000.0 and then continue falling with the target at 3651.6.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!