EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range below 1.0730 and breaking it to the upside, EURUSD is expected to continue moving upwards and reach 1.0820. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.0640.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having formed a new consolidation range around 1.2466 and broken it to the upside, GBPUSD is expected to extend this ascending structure up to 1.2767. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2466.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is still consolidating around 126.80. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 126.20 and then start a new growth with the target at 127.99.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is consolidating above 0.9575. Today, the pair may grow to break 0.9660 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9748.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.7131, AUDUSD is expected to start another decline to break 0.7031 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.6944.

Brent

After breaking 114.90, Brent has reached the short-term upside target at 117.33. Possibly, today the asset may correct to test 114.90 from above and then form one more ascending wave to reach 118.36.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is consolidating around 1847.88 and may later break it upwards to form one more ascending structure with the target at 1888.09. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1850.00 and then resume growing to reach 1909.90.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still correcting towards 4090.0. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 3862.2 and then continue falling with the first target at 3655.5.