EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending impulse at 1.0643 along with the correction up to 1.0705, EURUSD is forming a new descending structure to break 1.0640 and may later continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.0575.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has formed a new consolidation range below 1.2596. Possibly, today the pair may form another descending structure towards 1.2355. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to test 1.2470 and resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2155.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is still consolidating around 127.20. Possibly, the pair may grow towards 128.02 and then start a new decline with the target at 126.20.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is consolidating above 0.9575. Today, the pair may grow towards 0.9750 and then start a new decline to reach 0.9662. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9920.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending impulse at 0.7035 along with the correction up to 0.7107, AUDUSD is expected to start another decline to break 0.7030 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.6920.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating above 112.00. Possibly, the asset may form one more ascending wave to break 114.90 and then continue the uptrend with the target at 118.36.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still correcting down to 1839.36 and may later form one more ascending structure with the target at 1888.08. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1850.00 and then resume growing to reach 1909.80.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 3952.8 without any particular direction. Possibly, the asset may grow towards 4084.5. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 3860.0 and then continue falling with the first target at 3655.7.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors' Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 amid renewed USD strength ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading back under 1.0700, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. China's covid lockdowns-led growth concerns weigh on the market mood. Investors look past less hawkish Fed minutes, with eyes on US GDP and PCE inflation.
GBP/USD erases gains to test 1.2550, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2550, having erased early gains amid Brexit woes, BOE-speak and subdued sentiment. The US dollar sees renewed demand after falling on not so aggressive Fed Minutes. US Q1 GDP awaited.
Gold remains depressed below $1,850, flits with 200-DMA support
Gold extended the overnight retracement slide from over a two-week high and witnessed selling for the second successive day on Thursday. The XAUUSD remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading near the $1,840 region.
Cardano has dipped below $0.50, increasing the risk for a 50% correction
Cardano dipped below the $0.50 support level over the past few hours. A decisive close below such a vital demand zone will put ADA at risk of a 50% correction toward $0.25.
