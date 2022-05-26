EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending impulse at 1.0643 along with the correction up to 1.0705, EURUSD is forming a new descending structure to break 1.0640 and may later continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.0575.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has formed a new consolidation range below 1.2596. Possibly, today the pair may form another descending structure towards 1.2355. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to test 1.2470 and resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2155.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is still consolidating around 127.20. Possibly, the pair may grow towards 128.02 and then start a new decline with the target at 126.20.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is consolidating above 0.9575. Today, the pair may grow towards 0.9750 and then start a new decline to reach 0.9662. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9920.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending impulse at 0.7035 along with the correction up to 0.7107, AUDUSD is expected to start another decline to break 0.7030 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.6920.

Brent

Brent is still consolidating above 112.00. Possibly, the asset may form one more ascending wave to break 114.90 and then continue the uptrend with the target at 118.36.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still correcting down to 1839.36 and may later form one more ascending structure with the target at 1888.08. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1850.00 and then resume growing to reach 1909.80.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 3952.8 without any particular direction. Possibly, the asset may grow towards 4084.5. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 3860.0 and then continue falling with the first target at 3655.7.