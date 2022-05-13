EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.0444 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, EURUSD has broken it to the downside; right now, it is still falling with the target at 1.0290. Later, the market may correct to return to 1.0444 and then form a new descending structure towards 1.0245.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having broken 1.2259, GBPUSD continues falling towards 1.2111. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 1.2259 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2100.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has completed the descending structure at 127.55 along with the correction towards 129.19. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 126.51.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1.0045, USDCHF is expected to correct down to 0.9960. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.0050.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD continues falling towards 0.6737. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 0.6860 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 0.6700.

Brent

After finishing the ascending wave at 108.80 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, Brent has broken it to the upside; right now, it is still growing with the target at 111.77 and even may extend this structure up to 112.80. Later, the market may correct to return to 108.80 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 116.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the correction at 1811.23; right now, it is growing towards 1862.44. After that, the instrument may start another decline to reach 1840.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1914.11.

S&P 500

The S&P index continues trading downwards to reach 3832.3. After that, the instrument may correct towards 4069.4 and then resume falling with the target at 3697.8 or even extend this structure down to 3600.0.