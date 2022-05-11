EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.0530. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.0462; if to the upside – start another growth towards 1.0610 or even break this level to extend the structure up to 1.0676.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is consolidating around 1,2338. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 1.2260 and then start another correction towards 1.2450.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is forming a new consolidation range around 130.15. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 131.66; if to the downside – resume falling to reach 129.00.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is consolidating below 0.9966. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure with the target at 0.9860 and then start another growth towards 1.0005.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is consolidating above 0.6930. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 0.6868 and then start another growth towards 0.7003.

Brent

Brent completed the descending wave at 101.60; right now, it is growing towards 107.24. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 104.30 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 112.66.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the correction towards 1832.32, Gold is expected to grow and break 1908.99. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 1985.40.

S&P 500

Having formed a new consolidation range around 4069.4 and broken it to the downside, the S&P index is expected to continue trading downwards to reach 3832.4. After that, the instrument may correct towards 4060.0 and then resume falling with the short-term target at 3697.8.