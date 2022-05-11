EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.0530. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.0462; if to the upside – start another growth towards 1.0610 or even break this level to extend the structure up to 1.0676.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1,2338. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 1.2260 and then start another correction towards 1.2450.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is forming a new consolidation range around 130.15. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 131.66; if to the downside – resume falling to reach 129.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is consolidating below 0.9966. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure with the target at 0.9860 and then start another growth towards 1.0005.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is consolidating above 0.6930. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 0.6868 and then start another growth towards 0.7003.
Brent
Brent completed the descending wave at 101.60; right now, it is growing towards 107.24. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 104.30 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 112.66.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the correction towards 1832.32, Gold is expected to grow and break 1908.99. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 1985.40.
S&P 500
Having formed a new consolidation range around 4069.4 and broken it to the downside, the S&P index is expected to continue trading downwards to reach 3832.4. After that, the instrument may correct towards 4060.0 and then resume falling with the short-term target at 3697.8.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.0550 ahead of Lagarde, US inflation
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains to test 1.0550, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of the critical US inflation. The upbeat market mood checks the dollar's upward trajectory while Treasury yields stabilize. ECB Lagarde's speech awaited as well.
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.2300, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.2300, having stalled its rebound near 1.2350. The cable defends gains, as risk sentiment remains in a fairly better spot, weighing down on the safe-haven US dollar. US inflation and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight.
Gold jumps to $1,850 area amid weaker USD, focus remains on US CPI
Gold staged a goodish bounce from a three-month low, around the $1,832 area set earlier this Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak. Gold climbed to a fresh daily top during the early European session.
Why you should not buy the dip on Cardano yet
Cardano price has been on a massive downswing while all the altcoins were rallying. The recent bearish onslaught has made things worse for ADA holders.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April.