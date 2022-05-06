EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending impulse at 1.0555, EURUSD is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.0464; if to the upside – start another growth towards 1.0673 and then resume falling to reach the above-mentioned target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having broken 1.2500 downwards and completed the descending wave at 1.2323, GBPUSD is consolidating around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.2222; if to the upside – start another growth towards 1.2577 and then resume falling to reach the above-mentioned target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the ascending wave at 129.55 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, USDJPY has broken it upwards to extend this wave up to 130.67. Today, the pair may start a new correction with the target at 129.55.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the ascending wave at 0.9888, USDCHF is consolidating below this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new decline with the target at 0.9777; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure towards 0.9990.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 0.7100, AUDUSD is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 0.6969; if to the upside – start another growth towards 0.7345 and then resume falling to reach the above-mentioned target.
Brent
Brent has broken 111.40 to the upside; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the upside and reach the short-term target at 117.77. After that, the instrument may correct towards 111.44 and then resume trading upwards to reach 119.40.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1909.30 along with the correction towards 1866.86, Gold is consolidating above the latter level. Possibly, today the metal may grow to break 1915.00 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1964.60. However, if the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may continue the correction down to 1830.00 and then resume growing to reach the above-mentioned target.
S&P 500
Having rebounded from 4303.3 and finishing the descending structure at 4166.6, the S&P index is expected to form the third wave within the downtrend towards 3690.0. Today, the asset may fall to break 4063.0 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 3832.3.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily tops, holds above 1.0550 after NFP
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested 1.0600 earlier in the day but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0550. The data from the US confirmed that labor market conditions remain extremely tight in April with NFP rising more than 400K despite a decline in the participation rate.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2350 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined below 1.2350. Although the greenback weakened with the initial reaction to the US April jobs report, it managed to erase its losses amid the souring market mood.
Gold falls below $1,880 as US yields surge higher
Gold has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,880 after having advanced to $1,890 with the initial reaction to the US jobs data. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is sitting at its highest level since November 2018 above 3.1%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
SPY ready to rally after rollercoaster ride?
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back.