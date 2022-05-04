EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the correctional wave at 1.0655, EURUSD is forming a new descending structure to break 1.0407 and may later continue trading downwards with the target at 1.0373.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having completed the correctional wave at 1.2570, GBPUSD is falling to break 1.2444 and may later continue moving downwards with the target at 1.2377.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has finished the correction at 130.44; right now, it is forming a new descending wave towards 129.69. After that, the instrument may break this level and start another decline with the target at 129.09.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the correction at 0.9720, USDCHF is forming another ascending wave towards 0.9830. Later, the market may start one more correction with the target at 0.9700.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has finished the correctional wave at 0.7130. Possibly, today the pair may resume falling to break 0.7080 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7018.
Brent
Brent is correcting towards 103.00 and may later start another growth to break 110.00. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 117.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing the correctional wave at 1850.50, Gold has completed the ascending impulse towards 1877.00 along with another correction to reach 1862.50. Possibly, the metal may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1887.35.
S&P 500
The S&P index has reached the short-term downside target at 4062.0. Today, the asset may correct towards 4230.0 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 3946.8.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.