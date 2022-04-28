EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.0600 and forming a new consolidation range above this level, EURUSD has broken it to the downside; right now, it is falling towards 1.0506. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 1.0600 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0474.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
Having completed the descending wave at 1.2565 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, GBPUSD has broken it to the downside and may later continue falling towards 1.2440. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 1.2565 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 1.2377.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the ascending wave at 128.00 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, USDJPY has broken it to the upside and may later continue growing with the target at 129.05.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the ascending wave at 0.9639 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, USDCHF has broken it to the upside and may later form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9720.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still consolidating above 0.7122. Possible, the pair may break this range to the downside and resume falling to reach 0.7084. After that, the instrument may grow to return to 0.7122 and then start another decline with the target at 0.7050.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating around 104.12. Possibly, the asset may beak the range upwards and form one more ascending wave to reach 107.47. Later, the market may correct to test 104.12 from above and then start another growth with the first target at 109.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues falling; it has already formed a new consolidation range around 1892.20. Possibly, the metal may start a new decline towards 1874.54 and then form one more correctional structure with the target at 1936.36.
S&P 500
The S&P index is forming a new consolidation range around 4203.5. Today, the asset may break it to the downside and continue falling towards 4095.5. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 4303.0 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 3960.2.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
