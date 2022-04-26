EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.0700, EURUSD is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 1.0677. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 1.0822.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having completed the descending wave at 1.2700, GBPUSD is consolidating above this level. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and resume growing with the target at 1.2922.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the descending wave at 127.33, USDJPY is expected to correct towards 128.22 and may later resume trading downwards with the target at 126.22.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF continues growing towards 0.9633. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 0.9544.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has finished the descending wave at 0.7134. Possibly, today the pair may correct to reach 0.7309 and then resume moving downwards with the target at 0.7070.

Brent

Brent has completed the correctional wave at 99.33. Today, the asset may form one more ascending wave to reach 106.10 and then start a new correction with the target at 97.30.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues the correction towards 1892.20; right now, it is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the metal may expand the range up to 1936.40. After that, the instrument may form one more correctional structure to reach 1874.55 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1936.40.

S&P 500

Having completed the descending wave at 4203.3, the S&P index is expected to grow and test 4366.2 from below. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the first target at 4095.5.

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100

AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100

After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500

EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500

Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700. 

EUR/USD News

Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900

Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900

Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.

Gold News

Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing

Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing

Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.

BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium

BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention

Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.

