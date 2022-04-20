EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has finished the correction at 1.0820 and may later start a new decline with the target at 1.0750 or even extend this structure down to 1.0730.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having completed the correctional structure at 1.3034, GBPUSD is expected to resume falling towards 1.2948 or even extend this wave down to 1.2890.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the ascending wave at 129.39 along with the descending impulse towards 128.00, USDJPY is expected to correct up to 128.70. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 126.51.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has completed the ascending wave at 0.9515. Today, the pair may correct towards 0.9422 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9560.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has completed the correctional wave at 0.7420. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 0.7340 and then continue moving downwards with the target at 0.7300.

Brent

After finishing the correction at 107.40, Brent is expected to form one more ascending wave to break 112.00 and then continue moving within the uptrend with the target at 117.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the correctional wave at 1944.00; right now, it is consolidating there. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the upside and start another growth with the target at 1982.70 or even extend this structure up to 2025.00.

S&P 500

Having finished the ascending wave at 4422.0 and broken this level to the upside, the S&P index is expected to continue the correction up to 4490.0. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to break 4243.0 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 4128.2.