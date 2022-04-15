EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having rebounded from 1.0920, EURUSD continues falling towards 1.0730 and may later start a new growth with the target at 1.0822.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has rebounded from 1.3141; right now, it is still falling towards 1.3029 and may later grow to reach 1.3088. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to break 1.3020 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.2916.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After forming a new consolidation range around 125.83 and then breaking it to the upside, USDJPY is expected to continue growing towards 126.60. Later, the market may start another decline to break 125.83 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 124.74.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is still consolidating around 0.9427. Possibly, today the pair may form one more ascending structure towards 0.9448. After that, the instrument may start a new decline to break 0.9399 and then continue falling with the target at 0.9351.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD continues falling towards 0.7320. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 0.7420 and then resume moving downwards with the target at 0.7300.

Brent

Brent is still growing towards 113.00. Later, the market may correct to reach 110.00 and then resume moving within the uptrend with the short-term target at 116.70.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues growing towards 1987.40. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1974.00 and then resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 2013.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index continues falling towards 4372.5. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 4485.0 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 4333.3.