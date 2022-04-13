EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having broken 1.0838 to the downside and tested this level from below, EURUSD is falling towards 1.0787 and may later grow to re-test 1.0838. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 1.0750.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD continues consolidating around 1.3030. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 1.2973 and then correct to reach 1.3015. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.2915.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is still consolidating around 125.79. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards to break 124.94. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the first target at 124.12.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having reached the correctional target at 0.9285 and finished another ascending impulse towards 0.9335, USDCHF is expected to fall and reach 0.9311, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume growing towards 0.9366 or even extend this structure with the target at 0.9385; if to the downside – continue the correction down to 0.9255 and then start another growth to reach the above-mentioned target.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has completed the ascending wave at 0.7466. Today, the pair may fall to break 0.7421 and then continue falling with the target at 0.7340.

Brent

Brent is still growing towards 106.93. Later, the market may correct to reach 102.40 and then resume moving within the uptrend with the short-term target at 113.88.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the ascending wave at 1974.84. Today, the metal may start a new correction to reach 1944.77 and then resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 2000.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index continues falling towards 4372.5. Later, the market may correct to reach 4485.0 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 4333.3.