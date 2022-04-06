EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD continues forming the descending wave and may soon reach at 1.0860. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1.0945 and then start another decline with the target at 1.0806.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.3079, GBPUSD is forming a new consolidation range around this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling towards 1.2999. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 1.3060 and then start a new decline with the short-term target at 1.2980.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having completed the correctional wave at 123.89, USDJPY is consolidating there. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and form a new descending structure to break 122.40. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the first target at 120.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF continues growing towards 0.9317. Later, the market may start a new correction with the target at 0.9253.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7585, AUDUSD has broken it downwards. Possibly, the pair resume trading downwards to reach 0.7533 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.7585.
Brent
Brent has finished the correctional structure at 105.55. Possibly, today the asset may start another growth to break 115.55 and then continue moving within the uptrend with the target at 122.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Having completed the correction at 1915.00, Gold is consolidating around 1920.00. Possibly, the metal may extend the descending wave down to 1896.00 After that, the instrument may grow to break 1956.77 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 2000.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is trading downwards to break 4487.3 and may later continue falling towards 4373.3. After that, the instrument may start another correction to test 4487.0 from below and then form a new descending structure with the target at 4333.3.
