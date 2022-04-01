EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is still forming the descending structure towards 1.1053. After that, the instrument may start another correction to reach 1.1092 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1015.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the correctional wave at 1.3174, GBPUSD is forming a new descending structure towards 1.3080. Later, the market may correct to reach 1.3100 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2993.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has finished the correctional structure at 122.60. Possibly, today the pair may start another decline with the short-term target at 120.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is consolidating around 0.9227. Today, the pair may form one more ascending wave towards 0.9262. Later, the market may start a new decline to reach 0.9180 and then resume growing with the target at 0.9277.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still consolidating around 0.7495. Possibly, the pair may fall to break 0.7450 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7400.
Brent
Having completed the ascending impulse at 114.44, Brent is correcting down to 105.00. After that, the instrument may start another growth to break 114.44 and then continue moving within the uptrend with the target at 122.22.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the ascending impulse at 1938.30; right now, it is correcting and may later reach 1933.68. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to break 1975.90 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 2009.10.
S&P 500
The S&P index continues falling towards 4512.3 and may later grow to reach 4577.0. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to break 4368.7 and then continue moving within the downtrend with the target at 4140.0.
