EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having finished the ascending wave at 1.1182, EURUSD is expected to form a new descending structure with the first target at 1.1111. After that, the instrument may start another correction towards 1.1140 and then resume trading downwards to reach 1.1010.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the correctional wave at 1.3178, GBPUSD is forming a new descending structure towards 1.3048. Later, the market may correct to reach 1.3111 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2990.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has finished the correctional structure at 122.22. Possibly, today the pair may start another decline with the short-term target at 120.90.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the correctional structure at 0.9220, USDCHF is expected to form one more ascending wave to break 0.9300 and then continue growing with the target at 0.9380.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still consolidating around 0.7495. Possibly, the pair may fall to break 0.7444 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7400.
Brent
Having completed the ascending impulse at 114.44, Brent is correcting down to 108.00. After that, the instrument may start another growth to break 124.44 and then continue moving within the uptrend with the target at 142.22.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the ascending impulse at 1938.30; right now, it is correcting and may later reach 1913.68. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to break 1962.65 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1989.90.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the descending impulse at 4590.0 along with the correction towards 4614.5. Today, the asset may resume falling to break 4525.5 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 4368.6.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces mild pressure amid safe-haven demand
The AUD/USD pair has been under pressure on Thursday hovering below 0.7500 while US stocks were poised to end the biggest quarterly decline in two years on a down note on Thursday amid worries about the continuing conflict in Ukraine.
EUR/USD under renewed pressure ahead of NFP
EUR/USD failed to hold above 1.1100 and came back under pressure as the US dollar benefited from safe-haven demand amid lack of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Trade is likely to be muted ahead of Friday's US Nonfarm payrolls figures.
Gold struggles with resistance at $1950
The yellow metal benefited from the risk adverse environment but failed to overcome the $1950 resistance area. Gold rose by more than $100 during 1Q 2022, despite higher rates.
Crypto search for support with global markets on the back foot
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are currently just off the highs of March and looking solid on positive news and a breakthrough in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110
BABA is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks.