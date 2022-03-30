EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having finished the ascending impulse at 1.1040 and then formed a new consolidation range around this level, EURUSD has broken it to the upside to reach 1.1133. Today, the pair may start a new correction to return to 1.1040 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1144.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.3050 along with the ascending impulse towards 1.3144, GBPUSD is expected to fall and break 1.3040. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.2960.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY continues falling with the short-term target at 120.93. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to test 122.60 from below and then resume falling to reach 120.10.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the correctional structure at 0.9277, USDCHF is expected to form one more ascending structure to break 0.9350 and then continue growing with the target at 0.9417.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is consolidating around 0.7495. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 0.7535 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7447.

Brent

Having completed the correction at 106.50, Brent is expected to start another growth to break 117.40. After that, the instrument may continue moving within the uptrend with the target at 129.29.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is growing towards 1932.80 and may later correct to reach 1920.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to break 1980.80 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1990.90.

S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the ascending wave at 4633.0. Today, the asset may resume falling with the first target at 4525.5. Later, the market may break this level and then continue falling with the target at 4365.5.